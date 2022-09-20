KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Mrs. B retired from the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School several years ago, but you’d never guess she’s retired, because she still volunteers two days a week.

“She helps me with everything,” Lori Petesch, a teacher at the school, said. “Grading papers, reading to students, putting up bulletin boards, but she won’t accept anything in return.”

When the FOX4 Pay It Forward Crew arrived at the school, Susanne Bugjo or Mrs. B, was doing one-on-one reading lessons with the students in Lori’s class.

Mrs. B was shocked and emotional when Lori and the students surprised her with the $400 Pay It Forward gift card.

Mrs. B said she was going to spend the gift card on the students.