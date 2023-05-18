KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patty Tilley is a client at the Don Bosco Senior Center where the goal is to help people stay self-sufficient through a variety of services.

And the backbone of the center, in the Old Northeast Neighborhood, is the people who give of their own time, like James Singleton.

Tilley says James volunteers hours and hours keeping the kitchen shelves stocked, serving meals and just about anything else that’s needed.

After surprising James with the $400 gift card, he said he had plans to use it to help the center.