Truman Medical Center NICU nurses get money to help with books

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The nurses in the newborn intensive care unit at Truman Medical Center are passionate about their babies and passionate about reading to them.

“It is important for language development and cognitive development that these babies are read to,” nurse Janice Jones said.

Recently, the NICU held a read-a-thon where nurses were reading to babies and encouraging their parents to read to them, too.

The nurses would like to offer parents books to take home with them once their babies are released.

Jones nominated the NICU nurses for “Pay It Forward” so they could use the $400 gift card to buy more books.

The nurses met Jones and the FOX4 Pay It Forward crew outside the hospital for what they thought was a photo op for the read-a-thon.

“We appreciate it so much because we read to our babies almost daily, so this is awesome,” Connie Potts, head nurse, said.