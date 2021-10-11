Two families thank Variety KC volunteer printer

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Two “Variety KC” families say that a bicycle and an iPad make life easier for their two special needs kids.

Bill Shippee is the man responsible for providing the equipment and they want to show him how much they appreciate him.

“My son Huddy received a bike, a fully-funded bike from Bill at the Shawnee Copy Center,” Kaley Hull said. “He wouldn’t be able to walk the way he does without the therapy he got from that bike.”

Bill Shippee has donated his time and print services to non-profit Variety KC for ten years.

“Our son Parker has cerebral palsy and multiple diagnoses and without people like Bill, who donates to Variety KC, having specialized equipment would not be possible, “ Nick McElroy said.

Deb Weibreicht with Variety KC, which works to help kids be social, be active and belong says, “It really is amazing that a small, family-run business can make such an impact on the community and believe in a small charity to help us grow.”

The group surprised Bill with heart balloons, designer cookies and the Pay It Forward $400 gift card.

“This it too much!” Bill said.

The families disagreed and said they wish they could do more to thank him.