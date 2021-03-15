Volunteer gives back to rescue taking care of people and animals without houses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some shelters help people who are homeless or houseless, and other rescues take in lost or stray dogs and cats. Angel Heart Rescue takes care of both.

Marie Kissick and her mother, Alice, visit people living on the streets and in camps every weekend. They work with another non-profit to hand out food, clothing and dog food.

“And they provide food, they provide short term sheltering for people’s pets,” volunteer Donna Jacobson said. “They both just have such giving hearts, they are selfless angels – Angels Hearts Rescue!”

Jacobson met the FOX4 Pay It Forward crew at Marie’s house in Brookside to hand over the $400 gift card to help buy supplies.

After knocking on her door, Marie told the crew she was shocked at such a great surprise.

“Did you nominate us?,” Marie asked Donna.”Yes,” Donna answered, “and I was so excited that I did!”

And needless to say, so was Marie!

