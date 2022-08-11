LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Thousands of sack lunches are handed out during summer vacation because of a volunteer program lead by Kathy and Bruce Wittman.

The Wittman’s base their summer sack lunch program out of the kitchen at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

“A lot of parents work outside the home leaving their young teens at home,” Nancy Daniels, a volunteer with the group, said. “And many wouldn’t have a lunch if it weren’t for the Wittmans.”

It takes 17 people a day to pack the lunches and another group to deliver them to several stops each day during the week.

For many of these kids, especially during the pandemic, it gave them a time to socialize as they would meet at a park with the same group of friends and eat their lunches.

Nancy and our FOX4 Crew surprised Kathy and her husband as they were packing lunches for the day.

“When I saw you, I said, ‘Oh my God!'” Kathy Wittman said. “The price of lunch has doubled and this $400 gift card will pay for a lot of food. Thank you so much!”