KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you find a need, you fill it.

That’s the motto of the KC Dream Center’s director Brian Hughes who left a 9-to-5 job to start the center in 2018.

“He is the most uplifting kind person I’ve ever met, he is just amazing,” Veneita Taulbee, a voliunteer at the center, said. “He puts his heart into everything he does at the center.”

Everything from a food pantry to adopt-a-block to community outreach, the center offers free resources and services to the community.

Veneita Taulbee is one of more than 100 volunteers who help the center run smoothly.

She nominated Hughes for FOX4’s Pay It Forward to recognize Hughes and to help the center.

When we find Hughes for the surprise, he is working in the food pantry.

“Wow? $400?”, Hughes said. “This will go a long way! Thank you!”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.