BELTON, Mo. — Elinor Chancelor is a seamstress who makes “shoulder pockets” to help nursing home residents and disabled veterans keep their glasses and cellphones organized.

Her friends, Theresa and Chris Van Hoeke, volunteer to deliver them for her.

To date, Chris says Elinor has made nearly 10,000 shoulder pockets, paying for the materials herself.

The Van Hoeke’s recently came up with an idea to tell Elinor that Theresa was nominated for the $400 Pay It Forward gift card.

Elinor’s job was to drive Theresa to the Greenleaf Estates Senior Living Center for the surprise.

After handing Elinor the $400 gift card, it she who was surprised instead.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Elinor, “I’m speechless.”