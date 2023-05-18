KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gloria Hernandez and her daughter, Glory Olson, nominated Dave Comer for FOX4’s Pay It Forward, on behalf of all the pantry volunteers.

Comer kept the Christ the King’s food pantry open despite supply shortages and the pandemic by going above and beyond for Waldo’s needy.

“He pretty much does everything from shopping for groceries to keeping the pantry stocked to managing the volunteers,” Hernandez said.

“He spends 40 to 60 hours a week at the pantry.”

Olson says the pantry is important to her mother because it gave Gloria an outlet after her father died, and Comer is very special to her mother.

With all the volunteers in on the surprise, Comer became very emotional when he was handed the $400 gift card, and he told them he loved them!