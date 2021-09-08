Waldo neighbor pays it forward to Bier Station owner for community efforts throughout pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cindy Cowherd is proud of her Waldo Community near Gregory and Oak, but she’s especially proud of her neighbor at the Bier Station.

Cowherd said John Couture not only kept his employees working, but he kept connected to the community.

“John is one of the most community-minded in our neighborhood,” Cowherd said. “He kept his doors open, allowed non-profits to raise money and offered a pop-up vaccination clinic for the community.”

Cowherd is a realtor who told John she had a promotion to talk to him about, so he was shocked when she brought the FOX4 Pay It Forward crew with her.

“We are doing all we can to keep moving, keep looking for ways to still stay open,” Couture said after receiving his $400 gift card. “This will help for sure, thank you!”