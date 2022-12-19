LINWOOD, Kan. — For more than 20 years, Terry Franz, also known as the Car Santa, has been handing out car keys to veterans as well as needy families in his program known as “Cars 4 Heroes.”

“He is an unsung hero, in my book,” Ronnie Regnier, a veteran, and donor said. “He uses his tow business to pick up the donated vehicles and then he and his team of mechanics repair them for the road.”

Regnier is talking about the mayor of Linwood, Brian Christiansen, who owns Red Line Tow. Regnier mentioned that Brian Christiansen is the Car Santa’s elf who doesn’t get the recognition he deserves so he wanted to pay it forward to him.

Christiansen thinks the Pay It Forward team was interviwing him about the upcoming car giveaway for Christmas but he soon finds out that he receives a $400 gift card.

“This is wonderful,” Christiansen said. “I’m not used to being on the receiving end, but I appreciate it.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.