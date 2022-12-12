KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone is talking about soccer because of the world cup and in Monday’s pay it forward, one coach is sharing his love of soccer with kids with autism.

“We are paying it forward to Ryan,” Shannon Rudd said. He is a 20-year coach and a soccer coach, and he is putting together a soccer league for kids with autism and I just think that’s so special and I think he should be recognized for it.”

Soccer coach Ryan Pittsenbarger said he coaches because of the kids and all about the youth and their development.

Pittensbarger is starting a program for kids of all-inclusive with special needs.

“This means the world to me,” Pittsenbarger said.

