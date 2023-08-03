KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Some of the best bull riders in the world are heading to Kansas City this weekend to compete in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams homestand at the T-Mobile Center.

But before the bucking bovines take the stage, the Kansas City Outlaws will be celebrating all things cowboy at PBR Outlaw Days, Aug. 3-5 at the Power and Light District.

The three day festival will center around all things cowboy culture, featuring plenty of beer, barbeque and bulls.

Families can get up close and personal with some members of the herd at a bull meet and greet on the PBR mobile Tractor Supply Company Stage, or take in performances by local country music artists.

The free event will showcase local makers and feature plenty of food, music and live performances. You can check out the full list events at PBR Outlaw Days here.

The KC Outlaws will take on the Arizona Ridge Riders, Missouri Thunder and Oklahoma Freedom at the PBR Teams’ Outlaw Days.

Tickets for the Outlaw Days bull riding competition start around $20 and can be purchased online at AXS.com, PBR.com and t-mobilecenter.com, or by calling the PBR customer service line at 1-800-732-1727.