Peculiar community reacts after shootout injures 2 police officers

PECULIAR, Mo. — People living in Peculiar say they’re not shocked to hear two police officers were shot Saturday night.

“Unfortunately, in the climate that we’re in, it doesn’t surprise me. It could happen at any time,” First Baptist Church Pastor Tim Redding said.

Redding says in his 23 years in town, he doesn’t remember an incident like this.

According to Pecuiar Police, they were responding to a call near SE Outer Rd. and S. Hedgewood Hills Rd. Police said that when they got to the location, there was man with a gun. During the encounter, police said the man and the officers started shooting at each other.

Down the road at Peculiar Golf, Chaz Taibi said the incident caused a bit of confusion as they were getting ready to close for the night.

“Around 9 o’clock, the guy comes in. We had six or seven customers here. He came in, and he told everybody to get inside and lock the doors,” Chaz Taibi said.

According to police, about an hour and a half later, KCPD SWAT took the suspect into custody.

“Some people were kind of freaking out, but I didn’t hear any gunshots or anything,” Taibi said.

The two officers are expected to recover after getting shot. Pastor Redding at First Baptist Church said he’s praying for everyone involved.

“We’re certainly concerned for our officers. It’s hard for them to even keep a full staff of officers due to the climate of our law enforcement these days,” Redding said.

The suspects name will not be released until official charges are filed.

LATEST STORIES: