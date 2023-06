PECULIAR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after one person was found dead outside of the Flying J Travel Center in Peculiar, Missouri.

Peculiar police responded to the Flying J of I-49 and J Highway Saturday afternoon for a deceased person in the sleeper of a tractor-trailer.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

The name of the person found dead has not been identified.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.