Peculiar police issue endangered silver advisory for man with medical condition last seen Sunday

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Peculiar Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man last seen in the 22800 block of Shadow Glen Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Police are trying to find Lon Thomas Allen, an 80-year-old man who is six-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at about 4:30 p.m., Sunday, wearing a yellow sweater, green windbreaker, green khaki pants and black cowboy boots.

Police say that Mr. Allen has dementia and may be driving a dark blue Chrysler 300 with MO plates: ZA2-U2V. He was seen driving north from the Peculiar area, though a release doesn’t say which road or highway he was on. The home he was at is just south of Peculiar City Hall, close to State Highway C and a short drive from Interstate 49.

He was said to be driving to his home in Lexington, MO, which would have him travel north and east. He never arrived according to police.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, dial 911 or call the Peculiar Police Department at (816) 779-5102.