KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a pedestrian who was hit in an alleyway Monday night is clinging to life as investigators work to determine what happened.

KCPD says this happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the Westside South neighborhood off I-35 at 27th and Belleview.

The initial report says someone driving a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV was headed south through the alleyway and didn’t see the person walking, hitting and running them over, leaving them critically hurt.

Emergency crews took the victim to a hospital, the crash report says the SUV driver wasn’t hurt.

