KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kansas City Saturday evening.

Investigations revealed that a pedestrian was crossing St. John from the north side of the street to the south side of the street.

The pedestrian left the sidewalk and walked directly out in front of a gold Toyota RAV4 that was traveling eastbound on St. John.

The Toyota hit the pedestrian, throwing them to the pavement. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota stopped immediately and was not injured during the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are currently in very critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.