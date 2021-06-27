Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle at East 43rd and Broadway Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night in Kansas City.

Police said the driver of a maroon Mazda 6 was traveling north on Broadway, going trough the intersection of East 43rd Street.

A pedestrian was on the northwest corner of the intersection with a group of friends when the pedestrian ran across Broadway behind one other person and was struck by the Mazda.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the incident.