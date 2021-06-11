Pedestrian critically injured after hit and run crash on US 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck in a hit and run crash on US 40 Highway Friday night.

According to Kansas City police, officers were called to US 40 Highway and Donnelly Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle.

The woman was struck in the westbound lanes after she attempted to cross from the north side to the south side of US 40 Highway.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be a silver or white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).