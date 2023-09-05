KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Monday night in Kansas City’s eastside.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department responded to 24th Street and Jackson Avenue, where a pedestrian had been hit by an SUV.

The dark-colored SUV was heading north on Jackson Ave., south of 24th St., when a black male was walking in the street.

The man was hit and was dragged by the SUV for an unnamed distance, KCPD reports. The driver of the SUV continued north on Jackson and did not stop after hitting the man.

The man who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for critical injuries, according to KCPD.