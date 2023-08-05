A pedestrian has critical injuries after a hit-and-run on Westport Road and Broadway Blvd. in Kansas City Saturday morning. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Westport’s entertainment district Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to the entertainment district area, where they found a Dodge doing burnouts south of the Westport Road and Broadway Blvd. intersection.

When an officer turned on his lights, the Dodge headed north on Broadway at a “very high” rate of speed.

The Dodge then went through the Westport Road and Broadway Blvd. intersection and hit a man crossing the street. After hitting the man, the Dodge left the area.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.