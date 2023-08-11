BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. —A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Blue Springs early Friday morning.

Blue Springs police were called to the area of AA Highway and Graham Ridge around 5:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Police have not provided any additional details on what led up to the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.