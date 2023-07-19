KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday night after being hit by a minivan on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say around 10:49 p.m. a Honda Odyssey was entering I-70 from 27th Street and switched lanes as a pedestrian was crossing the road. The front of the minivan struck the pedestrian, tossing him into the windshield.

Officers say after the collision the Honda driver pulled over, called 911 and pulled the man off the road. EMS took the man to an area hospital with critical injuries. The Honda driver was not injured in the crash.

Police have not yet identified the pedestrian hurt in the crash or the driver of the Honda.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.