Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — One person has died after being hit by a train in Olathe.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening near 151st Terrace and S. Keeler Street.

According to the Olathe Police Department, a man was hit on the train tracks and died on the scene.

The victim is described as a white man with long brown hair in his between the ages of 20 and 30.

So far, police have not been able to confirm his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.