INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on the highway.

According to the Independence Police Department, the crash happened at 9:32 p.m. near MO-291 and US 24 Highway.

A vehicle traveling south hit the pedestrian who was walking on the highway.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.