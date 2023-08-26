INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A pedestrian is now dead after being hit while trying to cross 23rd Street and Haden Street in Independence Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Volkswagen Atlas hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the street. Responders said the pedestrian was attempting to cross north to south.

According to Independence police, witnesses said the pedestrian was nearly struck by another car that was forced to swerve around them, before the crash with the Volkswagen.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died due to their injuries