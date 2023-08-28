KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit while trying to cross the northbound lanes of 71 Highway in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department reported to a hit-and-run crash on northbound 71 Highway near 18th Street.

According to KCPD, a pedestrian was walking in or crossing the northbound lanes when they were struck by a tan or gold minivan. The minivan left the scene without stopping.

All lanes of northbound 71 Highway were closed to traffic at 22nd Street for around three and a half hours. The highway has now been reopened.

KCPD did not provide anymore information about the suspect.