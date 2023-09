KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is trying to find the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 70.

According to KCPD, a man was walking in eastbound lanes of the highway at Sterling Avenue, just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 9:30 Monday night.

Responders said a semi truck struck him and kept driving. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators closed eastbound I-70 for an hour, but the highway has now been re-opened.