INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a pedestrian struck was struck by multiple vehicles in Independence.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. after a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on US 40 Highway struck the pedestrian that was crossing a roadway at 36th Terrace.

After being hit by the Toyota Camry, the pedestrian was struck by two more unidentified vehicles traveling westbound on US 40 Highway.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

