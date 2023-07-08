Around 11 Saturday night a pedestrian was hit and killed when they tried to cross I-70 while cars were coming at them.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Around 11 Saturday night a pedestrian was hit and killed when they tried to cross I-70 while cars were coming at them.

A Hyundai was traveling east on I-70, in the third lane of travel when the pedestrian ran across all three of the eastbound lanes from the inside shoulder.

The driver of the Hyundai did not see the person until he hit him. The driver stopped on the East 27th St. exit and called the police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were not injured. The driver had no signs of impairment.