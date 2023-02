KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died a day after being hit by a car on the Heart of America bridge.

Police said the pedestrian was walking in a lane of traffic across the bridge. Investigators said the driver of an SUV hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and died Friday morning.

Police said the driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.