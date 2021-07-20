Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle while walking on interstate overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after midnight Tuesday morning, a person was struck and killed on I-435 near Front Street.

According to police, a red Mercedes was traveling northbound in a construction zone that had only two lanes of travel.

An unidentified person in all dark clothing was walking in the same lane when the front-left side of the Mercedes hit them. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian walking.

The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes were not injured.