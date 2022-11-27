INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

Investigators said the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. the pedestrian was walking south across eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue.

A Mercedes-Benz struck the pedestrian while traveling eastbound in the right lane of the highway.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the Independence Police Department following the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

