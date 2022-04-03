KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian has died after a single-vehicle collision at East 87th Street and Newton Avenue Saturday.

A black Ford Mustang was traveling west on East 87th Street and the pedestrian was crossing the street heading north. The mustang struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver was not injured.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

