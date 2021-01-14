Pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit, run over by bus near East Meyer and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One person has critical injuries after being struck and run over by a bus Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:03 p.m. at East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police say a KCATA Max bus was in the north bound lanes of Prospect and was stopped at the bus stop on the northeast corner of the intersection.

As the bus pulled away, a pedestrian was hit by the right side of the bus near the front wheel well and ran over by the back tires of the bus.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.