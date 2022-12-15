INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A driver hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a busy street Thursday evening.

The deadly crash happened as the victim crossed Noland Road at Lynn Court around 6:30 p.m.

Independence police said the driver of a Buick turned onto Noland Road from Lynn Court, hitting the victim.

Officers said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

