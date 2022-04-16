KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit crossing Paseo Boulevard in a hit-and-run.

The pedestrian was not inside a crosswalk. An unknown silver vehicle was observed by witnesses heading eastbound, travleing through a red-light and turned north on Paseo Boulevard.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and kept going north on Paseo Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

