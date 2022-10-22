KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect.

A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect.

The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained at the scene. They were uninjured during the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

