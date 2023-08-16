KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on The Paseo.

Around 3:39 a.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of southbound Interstate 35 and The Paseo for a single vehicle crash.

Officers say a Hyundai Sonata was taking The Paseo exit ramp from southbound I-35 and struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

Police say they have ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash.