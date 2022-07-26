A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a truck Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 8500 block of Blue Parkway at about 5 a.m. after a brown Ford F350 heading west hit someone walking on the left side of the roadway.

The driver said they did not see the person walking and struck them with the front and left side of the truck.

The pedestrian was hit into the median and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver was not injured.

