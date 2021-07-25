Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on US 69 Highway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck in the lanes of travel on US 69 Highway overnight in Overland Park, Kansas, police say.

According to OPPD, the crash happened at about 3:15 a.m., which it is when officers responded to the incident in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Once on scene, they found the pedestrian who was transported to the hospital. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police made contact with the driver and believe a second vehicle may be involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the police department.