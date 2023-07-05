KANSAS CITY, Mo. —One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Kansas City police were called to the area of Linwood Boulevard and Benton Boulevard for an injury crash.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing Linwood Boulevard heading south when they were struck by an unknown white vehicle speeding westbound.

The driver did not stop after the collision and continued driving west on Linwood. Emergency crews took the pedestrian to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not provided any additional details about the driver involved in the crash.

Kansas City police have responded to at least three other hit-and-run crashes in the last month.

An 8-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash near the Stonegate Meadows Apartments on Tuesday, June 13. A Kansas City teenager died after being hit by a semi truck on Interstate 29 the following day. On June 29, a Jackson County father of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Blue Ridge and Gregory Boulevard.