Pedestrian killed after being struck by out of control driverless vehicle in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. — A St. Joseph man was killed after being struck by a driverless vehicle pulling a trailer Thursday afternoon in Atchison, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident took place just before 2 p.m. near U.S. Highway 73 and 242nd Road.

A 2001 Chevy Silverado, that was driverless, was traveling out of control, westbound on a private driveway.

David W. Richardson, 61, was on foot pursuing the vehicle when he was struck as it jackknifed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.