KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a Monday night crash where an SUV struck and killed someone walking on the highway.

Around 7:45 Monday, a pedestrian was hit by a GMC Sierra on Eastbound US Highway 40 near Phelps Road.

The GMC was traveling eastbound in the 2nd lane of traffic when a pedestrian walked out in front of the SUV. The pedestrian was hit by the front right side of the GMC.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was not injured in the crash.