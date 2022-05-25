KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a suspect driving a stolen car.

It happened near Interstate 435 and Truman Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said officers spotted someone driving a stolen car. An officer turned the patrol car lights on and the suspect immediately rammed the cruiser, according to investigators. Police said the suspect then drove away.

About seven minutes after ramming the police car, officers said the suspect hit a pedestrian.

After hitting the person, police said the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area. Officers are currently searching the woods for the suspect.

Police said the pedestrian died from his or her injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.