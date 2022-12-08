KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Police are investigating after a man was killed while trying to cross the street in Westport Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. police were called to a collision at Southwest Trafficway and Clark Avenue just south of the Sun Fresh.

Investigators say a 47-year-old man attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Southwest Trafficway when he was hit by a Chrysler mini-van. Shortly after the man was hit again by a Honda CRV.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Both drivers stopped at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the man has not yet been released.