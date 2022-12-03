KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Saturday morning near 103rd and Holmes Road.

Investigators revealed that the pedestrian was walking southbound on Homes in the third lane when a white Jeep Patriot was also traveling southbound striking the pedestrian around 3:39 a.m.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and remained at the scene. Impairment was not a factor in the collision.

Police have not released any additional information on the pedestrian.

The investigation is still ongoing.

