Pedestrian killed in hit and run at 12th and Hardesty, police release suspect picture

Picture of truck suspect in hit and run

Picture of suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run on July 13 from the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help identifying a truck involved in a hit and run on July 13 that killed a 58-year-old man.

Police were called to 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue at 9:32 p.m. Responders found the man lying in the street with critical injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Kansas City Police Department later released an image of a pickup truck pulling a trailer going through an intersection. In a tweet, the department said the truck is the suspect vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information on who the truck belongs to to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

