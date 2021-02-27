Pedestrian killed in overnight traffic crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after midnight police were called to 71 Highway and Gregory to investigate a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a woman was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of 71 Highway when she was hit by a vehicle. The woman died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash continuing northbound. Police are still attempting to locate the driver and the vehicle.

The identification of the victim has not been released at this time.